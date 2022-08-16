Los Angeles-based Firm Limonjyan Law Group a Fierce Advocate for Employees' Rights

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / As founding partner of a boutique employment and workers' compensation law firm in Los Angeles that bears his name, Ruben Limonjyan has created a successful practice that reflects his personal mission to be a fierce advocate for those fighting for justice under difficult circumstances. Limonjyan discovered his passion for labor and employment law while in his second year of law school when he worked for a boutique firm in Beverly Hills.

"The fact that we were helping employees that were really being taken advantage of by their employers touched a really special place in my heart," he said. "My parents are working-class people, as most of the people around me. Some people are fortunate to work for good employers while others are not so fortunate as some employers value their employees and think they are dispensable. The fact that we were able to help working-class people really made me love this area of the law."

It can be difficult for employees to speak out about harassment, discrimination, wage disputes or to report injuries and request medical treatment. Those still working for their employer may fear losing their jobs or retaliation for speaking out. Others who believe they have been unfairly denied workers' compensation or wrongly terminated may not know their rights under the law or think they can't afford to hire an attorney.

Workers in California have rights that are protected by both California state and federal labor laws, including employment and workers' compensation laws that help to ensure that there's some balance between laborers and employers in the workplace.

While not all labor laws apply to every worker and every employer, California has some of the strongest employee protection laws in the U.S. and federal employment laws typically protect all workers across the nation. These laws have emerged and evolved over the years, as workers have identified and fought back against unsafe working conditions and unfair labor practices.

One segment of workers in California who may not be aware of all their rights are pregnant women, Limonjyan said. During the pandemic, the state expanded California's family and medical leave law, the California Family Rights Act (CFRA), the state's counterpart to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). The most significant change is that CFRA now covers private employers with just five (5) employees rather than the 50 employees required before the expansion.

"Pregnant women don't think they have as many rights as they actually do," he said. "But pregnant women have a lot of rights, especially when it comes to taking time off, that they're not aware of. If a woman has worked for the employer for a year and at least 1,250 hours, she's entitled to not only pregnancy leave, but also an additional 12 weeks of baby bonding time. And unfortunately, a lot of women and a lot of human resource departments, don't know this."

As for employers, Limonjyan noted that small to midsize companies that have undersized human resources departments - or no human resources at all - are more likely to get themselves in trouble with respect to how they treat their employees.

"Things really start happening when there's no human resources department," he said. "Because managers and supervisors feel like they have all the power and can do whatever they want with the mindset of 'If this person doesn't listen to me or doesn't do what I like, well we'll get rid of them. Of course, it does not mean that large employers with sophisticated human resources departments don't make mistakes, they do."'

Limonjyan Law Group helps its clients navigate difficult situations. Providing them with the individualized time and attention they deserve. From the moment they call the law office, they can trust that their conversations will be held in the strictest confidence. They'll listen carefully to their story, explain their legal options, help them identify what they'd like to achieve, and begin to devise a plan of action.

Limonjyan enjoys being able to focus on an area of law that can have such a large impact on people's lives. He's practicing civil rights, specifically in the workplace, he said. It's about people's livelihoods, and that all depends on their employment. There's no greater satisfaction, he said, than knowing his firm is helping people. He proudly shares reviews from clients on the firm's website (www.lawgroupla.com), thanking the firm for its work.

The attorneys at Limonjyan Law Group are selective about the cases they take on and know when they need to be aggressive to get the results their clients deserve. He also wants to let his clients know he's reliable, compassionate, and accessible, giving them his direct phone number so they can reach out with any questions or concerns they may have.

"When people come to you with a problem, you're not only there to help litigate their case but you're also there for them on a human level, for me, it makes me feel like I am doing an important service," Limonjyan said. "These people need to talk to you to give them peace of mind. And when I resolve my client's cases, it gives me great satisfaction knowing that I made a change in someone's life. I am lucky to have appreciative clients and I think it stems from them knowing that I've done everything I possibly can for them."

ABOUT LIMONJYAN LAW GROUP, APC

At Limonjyan Law Group, our attorneys are dedicated to protecting the rights of workers throughout the State of California. Whether you are experiencing discrimination in the workplace or have suffered an on-the-job injury, we are prepared to provide you with the legal help you need to resolve your issue. We are committed to providing personalized legal counsel that is designed to get results. We believe in doing right by our clients. When you come to us, you will be treated how we would like to be treated, not just as another case number. Our attorneys will handle every aspect of your case, from beginning to end, ensuring that you always know where your matter stands and answering any questions you may have along the way.

CONTACT: Ruben Limonjyan, Esq.

PHONE: (213) 277-7444

EMAIL: rlimonjyan@lawgroupla.com

WEBSITE: www.lawgroupla.com

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/Limonjyan-Law-Group-102834271074734

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/limonjyanlaw/

SOURCE: Limonjyan Law Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710312/Los-Angeles-based-Firm-Limonjyan-Law-Group-a-Fierce-Advocate-for-Employees-Rights