Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products, today announced that AB Value Partners LP and Bradley Radoff (together with certain of their affiliates, the "AB Value/Radoff Group") unexpectedly notified the Company that Mary Bradley will not serve on the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), just one day after entering into an agreement that was premised on her ability to serve in that capacity.

The Company had pursued a cooperation agreement with the AB Value/Radoff Group that would have expanded its Board of Directors to seven members by appointing Mary Bradley to the Board immediately following the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and included other terms previously announced by the Company. The Company and the AB Value/Radoff Group had expected to announce that cooperation agreement on August 15, 2022. However, late at night on August 14, 2022, the AB Value/Radoff Group requested that the Company not make that announcement due to Ms. Bradley's unwillingness to serve, which was disclosed to the Company for the first time in that communication. The Company followed up yesterday with the AB Value/Radoff Group seeking confirmation of Ms. Bradley's status and specific information concerning when the AB Value/Radoff Group first became aware of the possibility that Ms. Bradley was not willing to serve. The AB Value/Radoff Group has failed to adequately respond to these information requests, and the Company believes that the AB Value/Radoff Group induced the Company to enter into the cooperation agreement based on incomplete and/or misleading information. As a result, the cooperation agreement is null and void.

Equally concerning is that the AB Value/Radoff Group has failed to update its proxy materials and, in light of its failure to provide direct answers to the Company's simple questions, we have reason to believe that Ms. Bradley may have informed the AB Value/Radoff Group of her intention to not serve on the Board before August 14, 2022.

The Company's Bylaws require that a stockholder proposing a nominee for director must provide, among other items, "the nominee's written consent to . . . serving as a director if elected . . . ." The Company's Bylaws also provide that "[a] person shall not be eligible for election or re-election as a director at an annual meeting unless . . . the person is nominated by" a stockholder in accordance with the Bylaws. Because the AB Value/Radoff Group notified the Company that Ms. Bradley is unwilling to serve as a director of the Company, the AB Value/Radoff Group's nomination of Ms. Bradley pursuant to the Company's Bylaws is no longer valid and the AB Value/Radoff Group has no remaining nominees for election at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The Board's bona fide nominees for election at the meeting are Chief Executive Officer Rob Sarlls, and incumbent independent directors Jeff Geygan (Board Chair), Gabriel Arreaga, Mark Riegel, Brett Seabert and Sandra Taylor.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 325 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, South Korea, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

