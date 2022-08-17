

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 1,436.8 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



That missed estimates for a shortfall of 1,405 billion yen following the downwardly revised 1.398 billion yen deficit in June (originally 1.383 billion yen).



Exports were up 19.0 percent on year to 8.752 trillion yen, exceeding forecasts for a gain of 18.2 percent following the downwardly revised 19.3 percent increase in the previous month (originally 19.4 percent).



Imports surged an annual 47.2 percent versus expectations for a gain of 45.7 percent and up from 46.1 percent a month earlier.







