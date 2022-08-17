

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CAE (CAE, CAE.TO) said that it has signed a 15-year agreement with the Qantas Group, to develop and operate a new state-of-the-art pilot training centre in Sydney, Australia.



CAE noted that it will operate a new 7,000 square-metre CAE Sydney Training Centre that is slated to open in early 2024. In addition, CAE will deploy a new A320 full flight simulator and purchase the Qantas Group's B787, A330, and B737NG full-flight simulators and associated integrated procedures trainers for the new centre. The Qantas Group's A380 full-flight simulator and emergency procedures equipment will also be relocated to the new CAE Sydney Training Centre, where they will be operated and maintained by CAE.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QANTAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de