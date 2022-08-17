Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed PETT on August 15, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PETT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Connecting pet care in blockchain-based tracking platform, Pett Network builds an ecosystem that will expand to all pet owners, service providers and producing facilities. Its native token PETT has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Pett Network

The explosive rise in the pet business is interlinked with the increase of 1-person households. But quality-of-service is not directly proportional to the volume of the market and an untransparent market will harm the pets and the owners as the result.

To solve these problems, PETT Foundation was built by a specialized group of high-end experts, whose main aim is to create an innovative platform for pet care with distributed infrastructure and partnerships. It will support pet care centers that help to solve problems and support animals, and also expand affiliate and partnership through active MOU attempt.

The pet care platform developed by the foundation is called Pett Network, which creates a blockchain ecosystem for pet welfare and health records, animal tracking, and welfare for abandoned dogs. It will expand to all pet owners, service providers, and producing facilities, making effort to establish a global community, which will help pet owners, as consumers, to achieve appropriate information about services and the pet market in general.

About PETT Token

PETT is the native token of Pett Network. Based on BEP-20, PETT has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for token sales, 15% is allocated for the ecosystem, another 15% will be used for marketing, 20% is provided for partners, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team

The PETT token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 17:00 (UTC+8) on August 15, 2022, investors who are interested in the Pett Network investment can easily buy and sell PETT token on LBank Exchange now.

