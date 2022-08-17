Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Die große Durchbruchsmeldung! – Kursverdopplung drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
16.08.22
16:41 Uhr
77,50 Euro
-0,85
-1,08 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,0079,1508:32
78,4079,3508:32
PR Newswire
17.08.2022 | 07:21
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Assigned Investment Grade Rating

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Ratings has assigned an investment grade rating of BBB-/Stable to Aker ASA. Scope has further assigned a first-time rating of BBB- to Aker's senior unsecured debt and an S-2 short-term rating.

In the rating report, Scope notes that the rating is driven by Aker's low leverage and its controlled cost coverage, balancing cash inflow and outflows, in addition to that the liquidity of Aker's assets further benefits the rating.

We see this rating as a recognition of Aker's resilient financial performance and as a means of strengthening our position in the credit markets going forward.

The rating report from Scope Ratings is available at www.scoperatings.com.

For more information, please contact:
Investors:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

Media:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on August 17, 2022, at 06:58 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--assigned-investment-grade-rating,c3615040

AKER ASA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.