

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian energy and aluminum company Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) Wednesday said its majority owned Slovalco aluminium facility in Slovakia has decided to close the primary aluminium production at the plant.



The closure will be completed by the end of September 2022.



Slovalco is a fully consolidated aluminium smelter in Hydro, owned 55.3 percent by Hydro and 44.7 percent by Penta Investments Group. The factory has an annual production capacity of 175,000 tonnes of primary aluminium and a casthouse capacity of around 250,000 tonnes.



The decision to terminate primary aluminium production was taken due to adverse framework conditions and high electricity prices, which show no signs of improvement in the short term.



Ola Sæter, head of Hydro's primary production and chair of Slovalco's Board of Directors, said, 'Slovakia has not implemented competitive EU CO2 compensation framework. This has prevented Slovalco from entering long term power contracts and the plant's current contract expires at the end of 2022. Due to the current Slovak framework conditions and the European power prices, Slovalco would incur substantial financial losses if it continued its operation beyond 2022.'



Slovalco curtailed 40 percent of its 175,000 tonnes per year primary capacity in late 2021 and early 2022, and is currently running at 60 percent of its capacity. The primary production lines at Slovalco will be mothballed and may resume operations at a later stage if the market and framework conditions allow.



The closure process will commence shortly and be completed no later than the end of September 2022.



Slovalco has decided to unwind remaining hedge positions for power, metal and raw materials, which will result in a total positive effect on adjusted EBITDA of around 1.6 billion Norwegian kroner in the second half of 2022. The total cost of the production termination is limited.



The decision to close primary production will affect 300 of Slovalco's full time employees.



Hydro noted that the casthouse in Slovalco will continue its recycling operation, serving customers in the region with 75,000 tonnes of recycled aluminium annually.







