Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Issue of Shares

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

17 August 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or the "Company")

Issue of shares

The Company announces that it has today issued 75,286 new ordinary shares of €0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares") to Charles David Wathen, a former non-executive director of the Company, in lieu of outstanding fees totalling approximately €21,472 (the "Outstanding Fees") owed to Mr Wathen from his time on the board of the Company. Mr Wathen left the board of Conroy Gold in August 2017. The new Ordinary Shares have been issued at the closing mid-market price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on 16 August 2022, being 24.0 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price"). At the Issue Price, the Outstanding Fees are convertible into 75,286 new Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the 75,286 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective on, or around, 23 August 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 43,031,512 Ordinary Shares of €0.001, with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company will be 43,031,512.

Following Admission, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

