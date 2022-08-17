Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
17.08.22
08:03 Uhr
1,098 Euro
-0,012
-1,08 %
17.08.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 17-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

17 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 16 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.116     GBP0.939 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.104     GBP0.931 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.112018    GBP0.936844

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,212,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1772       1.112         XDUB      08:29:54      00060536718TRLO0 
24        1.112         XDUB      08:29:54      00060536717TRLO0 
18        1.112         XDUB      08:29:54      00060536721TRLO0 
23        1.112         XDUB      08:29:54      00060536720TRLO0 
30        1.112         XDUB      08:29:54      00060536719TRLO0 
1150       1.112         XDUB      08:29:54      00060536723TRLO0 
1300       1.112         XDUB      08:29:54      00060536722TRLO0 
849       1.114         XDUB      09:45:33      00060539338TRLO0 
3500       1.116         XDUB      10:12:52      00060540484TRLO0 
2591       1.114         XDUB      10:13:33      00060540574TRLO0 
793       1.114         XDUB      10:13:33      00060540573TRLO0 
4210       1.114         XDUB      10:54:15      00060542238TRLO0 
372       1.116         XDUB      12:36:32      00060545652TRLO0 
4081       1.114         XDUB      12:59:24      00060546339TRLO0 
165       1.114         XDUB      13:34:33      00060547377TRLO0 
929       1.114         XDUB      13:47:48      00060547780TRLO0 
1274       1.114         XDUB      13:47:48      00060547779TRLO0 
2020       1.114         XDUB      13:47:48      00060547778TRLO0 
2612       1.114         XDUB      14:03:04      00060548224TRLO0 
167       1.114         XDUB      14:03:04      00060548223TRLO0 
50        1.114         XDUB      14:03:04      00060548222TRLO0 
895       1.114         XDUB      14:03:04      00060548221TRLO0 
2282       1.110         XDUB      14:11:53      00060548510TRLO0 
1962       1.110         XDUB      14:11:53      00060548509TRLO0 
4356       1.112         XDUB      15:09:31      00060551671TRLO0 
4500       1.112         XDUB      15:19:16      00060552209TRLO0 
4056       1.106         XDUB      15:38:09      00060553152TRLO0 
2500       1.104         XDUB      15:50:09      00060553823TRLO0 
1519       1.110         XDUB      16:12:14      00060555108TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1109       93.80         XLON      09:41:22      00060539216TRLO0 
108       93.80         XLON      11:19:32      00060543527TRLO0 
1134       93.80         XLON      11:19:32      00060543526TRLO0 
1000       93.90         XLON      13:20:11      00060546977TRLO0 
689       93.90         XLON      13:20:11      00060546976TRLO0 
858       93.90         XLON      13:34:29      00060547376TRLO0 
442       93.90         XLON      13:34:29      00060547375TRLO0 
1450       93.90         XLON      13:47:48      00060547777TRLO0 
2022       93.70         XLON      14:01:07      00060548157TRLO0 
1046       93.80         XLON      14:13:39      00060548549TRLO0 
4823       93.80         XLON      14:19:49      00060548752TRLO0 
2137       93.70         XLON      15:09:31      00060551670TRLO0 
2411       93.60         XLON      15:19:23      00060552212TRLO0 
2448       93.50         XLON      15:21:54      00060552375TRLO0 
1743       93.30         XLON      16:14:03      00060555204TRLO0 
417       93.30         XLON      16:14:03      00060555205TRLO0 
524       93.10         XLON      16:18:54      00060555572TRLO0 
639       93.40         XLON      16:21:33      00060555731TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  181801 
EQS News ID:  1421857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

