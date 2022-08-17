

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated in the second quarter, after improving strongly in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 5.3 percent annually in the June quarter, slower than the 6.4 percent rise in the preceding thee-month period.



Similarly, seasonally adjusted GDP growth slowed to 5.3 percent from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent in the second quarter, after rising 5.1 percent in the first quarter.



The second estimate is set to be published on September 7.







