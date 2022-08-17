

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks declined on Wednesday as investors awaited key Eurozone growth data and the FOMC meeting minutes release for directional cues.



Interest-rate worries were back in focus after data showed Britain's inflation rate rose to a new 40-year high of 10.1 percent in July.



The benchmark DAX dipped 48 points, or 0.4 percent, to 13,862 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.



Uniper SE, the energy company which secured a 15-billion-euro bailout last month, plunged 7.2 percent after saying it had suffered a net loss of more than 12 billion euros ($12.2 billion) in the first half of the year. The company was hit hard by reduced Russian gas deliveries.







