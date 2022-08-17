Anzeige
17.08.2022
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of
trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 30 August 2022. 



Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0016286230           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Nykredit Invest Globale Aktier SRI
--------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 30 August 2022          
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NYIGSA              
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     62730               
--------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0060360824            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Nykredit Invest Globale Fokusaktier
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       NYIGLA               
------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 86154               
------------------------------------------------------------





Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0060032738             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Nykredit Invest Globale Aktier SRI Akk
------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 30 August 2022            
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      NYIGAS                
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     72278                 
------------------------------------------------------------



Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0060038347              
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Nykredit Invest Globale Fokusaktier Akk.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       NYIGFA                 
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 72273                  
-----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
