Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 30 August 2022. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0016286230 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nykredit Invest Globale Aktier SRI -------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 30 August 2022 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NYIGSA -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 62730 -------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060360824 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Nykredit Invest Globale Fokusaktier ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NYIGLA ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 86154 ------------------------------------------------------------ Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060032738 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Nykredit Invest Globale Aktier SRI Akk ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 30 August 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NYIGAS ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 72278 ------------------------------------------------------------ Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060038347 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nykredit Invest Globale Fokusaktier Akk. ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NYIGFA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 72273 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66