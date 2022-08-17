Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Notice of Results

Notice of Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY), will release its Half Year Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on Thursday 25 August 2022.
Marc Bishop Lafleche (CEO) and Kevin Flynn (CFO) will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 9:30am (BST) on 25 August 2022. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast.
To register, please use the following link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/62fb80a6b629a70556525a17
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Marc Bishop Lafleche - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer
Geoff Callow - Head of Investor Relations
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
RBC Capital Markets
Farid Dadashev / James Agnew / Jamil Miah
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Peel Hunt LLP
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
