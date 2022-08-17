DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 16-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.5067
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3487600
CODE: LCUS LN
ISIN: LU1781540957
