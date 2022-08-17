Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
17.08.2022 | 13:19
DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2022 / 12:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 16-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.3046

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5776738

CODE: CATH LN

ISIN: LU2216829809

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2216829809 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CATH LN 
Sequence No.:  182045 
EQS News ID:  1422567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2022 06:48 ET (10:48 GMT)

