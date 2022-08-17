DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2022 / 12:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 16-Aug-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.3197
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5182873
CODE: ASIU LN
ISIN: LU1900068914
