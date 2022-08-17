

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price inflation eased notably in June, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.



Average house prices grew 7.8 percent on a yearly basis in June, following May's 12.8 percent increase.



The ONS said annual house price inflation slowed due to the rises in prices seen in June 2021, which were the result of tax break changes.



Average house prices totaled GBP 286,000 in June, which was GBP 20,000 higher than this time last year.



House prices increased 1.0 between May and June, representing the eighth consecutive monthly increase. This compares with an increase of 5.7 percent in the same period last year.







