

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 a week after her husband and President Joe Biden recovered from two consecutive bouts of the viral disease.



This was revealed by the First Lady's Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander.



'After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive,' she said in a statement Tuesday.



The First Lady, who is double-vaccinated and received booster doses twice, is only experiencing mild symptoms, according to he Communications chief.



She has been prescribed a five-day course of the antiviral medicine Paxlovid.



Following CDC guidance, Jill Biden will isolate from others for at least five days.



Elizabeth said that the close contacts of the First Lady have been notified.



'She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests,' she added.



Jill Biden, 71, was infected with coronavirus within 8 days of President Joe Biden testing negative after two consecutive bouts of infection.



The 79 year old President was first infected with coronavirus on July 21 and recovered within a week.



But in what doctors described as a rebound case, he tested positive again on July 30.



Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has been working from his residence and attending planned meetings at the White House virtually during both periods of isolation. He had experienced only mild symptoms and remained in quarantine at home.



Jill Biden's antigen test returned postive result a day after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tested positive for Covid-19.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de