

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Hill International, Inc. (HIL) is up over 60% at $2.80 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up over 24% at $25.74 JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is up over 19% at $2.72 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 17% at $23.75 Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is up over 15% at $15.17 Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is up over 15% at $2.05 Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is up over 8% at $18.76 Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is up over 8% at $12.80 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is up over 8% at $5.86 Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is up over 8% at $2.19 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) is up over 6% at $23.97 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is up over 5% at $140.52



In the Red



Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) is down over 13% at $5.51 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is down over 11% at $2.81 Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is down over 10% at $2.27 Forza X1, Inc. (FRZA) is down over 9% at $7.50 Clene Inc. (CLNN) is down over 9% at $3.27 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is down over 7% at $2.60 MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is down over 6% at $12.94 Sanofi (SNY) is down over 5% at $42.40 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) is down over 5% at $6.92 NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) is down over 5% at $2.44







