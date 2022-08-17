Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., (CSE: PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company"), a food-tech company that develops and manufactures food and beverage products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, and other hemp ingredients, where legal to do so, is pleased to announce that it has received its first commercial order from an Australian distributor.

The client, who sells mainly online and imports health, wellness and keto food products to Australia, placed the order for the entire range of the Pelicann Hempshake and Hemp mix products which fits the distributor's line of products such as sugar free, dairy free, plant based and non GMO products.

Yoav Bar Joseph, Cannibble's CEO, commented: "This is our first international order to sell our Pelicann brand outside of the United States. Australia may be a substantial market for us in the growing "Better-for-You" market segment."





About Cannibble

Cannibble is a food-tech company that develops and manufactures food and beverage products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, and other hemp ingredients, where legal to do so. Cannibble has developed proprietary formulas for food and beverage products that are enhanced with hemp seeds and protein, targeted for the "Better-for-You" segment. The products are sugar free, dairy free, plant based, non GMO, and marketed under Cannibble's brand name "The Pelicann".

Cannibble has developed over 100 product SKUs, of which 40 have been manufactured to date. For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, may, intend, and similar expressions, as they relate to Cannibble or its management, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release relates to the benefits we expect from present and future orders for our products from Australian customers. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cannibble's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Cannibble does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

