[DATELINE] Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Saroma prospect, located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

An initial four scout drill holes have been planned at the Saroma prospect to test a 1 km long section of the Saroma vein. Mapping around the shallow historical workings at Saroma has identified vein zones up to 7 m wide of fine-grained colloform-crustiform-ginguro banded quartz veins. Drilling will target the deeper extensions of these shallowly mined ore shoots for higher-grade mineralization.

John Proust, Chairman and CEO stated "It is great to be drilling another new target from our vast portfolio of properties covering the most prospective epithermal regions of Japan. I am very encouraged by the results our exploration teams are delivering to identify further drill targets which may lead to future discoveries."

Saroma Prospect

Located approximately 4 km south of the Kitano-o gold mine, the historic Saroma, Taiho and Chitose gold workings were developed on epithermal veins that step along a northeast trending fault zone which extends for at least 3.5 km along the Saroma valley (Figure 1). Operated during the 1930's, records show the Saroma mine produced 13,189 tons of ore at an average grade of 9.7 g/t gold between 1933 to 19391. There are no production records from the Taiho and Chitose workings, however, records indicate that exploration and mining commenced in these latter two areas immediately prior to the 1943 gold mining moratorium.

The Company's field observations at the Saroma prospect show vein structures up to 7 m wide discontinuously exposed along a 1.5 km long strike zone. Texturally, the veins exhibit typical low-temperature fine-grained colloform-crustiform-ginguro banded quartz-adularia textures indicating good preservation of the epithermal system. Quartz veins at Saroma are hosted in Cretaceous basement sediments which form an excellent brittle host rock for veining and the significant strike extent and preservation of the epithermal system supports deeper drill-targeting for high-grade mineralization below the shallowly developed workings.

Reference

1 Metal Mining Agency of Japan, March 1990, Geological Survey Report for Fiscal Year 1989, Northern Hokkaido Area B-Metalliferous Deposits Overview.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold Vice President of Exploration and Country Manager, Andrew Rowe, BAppSc, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

Figure 1: Saroma Project: simplified geology, historical mines and workings and 2022 scout drill program.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/134091_6dc87fb6743789c2_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134091