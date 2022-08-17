Hygenco will build, own and operate a multi-megawatt facility that will supply green hydrogen to Jindal Stainless, one of the world's largest stainless steel producers.From pv magazine India Hygenco India has signed India's first long-term green hydrogen offtake agreement with Jindal Stainless. The agreement will see Hygenco build, own and operate a multi-megawatt green hydrogen facility for a period of 20 years. The plant will purportedly be the first multi-megawatt scale plant with a long-term offtake agreement in Asia to be commissioned in the next 12 months. The plant will help Jindal Stainless ...

