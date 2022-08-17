Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - International Frontier Resources Corporation (TSXV: IFR) ("IFR") IFR announced today that Tonalli Energia S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Tonalli") its 50% owned Mexican subsidiary, has received formal approval from the Mexican energy regulator, Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos ("CNH") for a transfer of ownership of the Tecolutla Block. In conjunction with the approval and upon closing of a private transaction, Tonalli's new ownership structure will be 50% IFR and 50% Jaguar Exploración y Producción de Hidrocarburos, SAPI. de C.V ("Jaguar"). As a result, Jaguar will also own a 50% interest in the Tecolutla Block and act as operator of record in front of the CNH.

Jaguar is Mexico's largest onshore private natural gas company focused building a brighter future for Mexico through Natural Gas. The company is actively engaged in the development and exploration of 10 blocks, representing over 3044 km2 in the Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Tabasco. Jaguar has been operating in Mexico since 2017 and was founded by well respected Mexican families with long standing commitments to the successful development of Mexico and Mexicans. The company completed a successful exploration campaign in 2020/2021 and is currently engaged in development activities in the Burgos basin.

In addition, the Company announces that its Board of Directors has approved a new management structure, which takes effect immediately. President and CEO, Steve Hanson has resigned and IFR Chairman Tony Kinnon has been appointed interim President and Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"On behalf of our board of directors, we thank Steve for his valuable service and contributions as CEO and wish him well in future endeavors," stated Tony Kinnon, Chairman of IFR.

IFR continues to work toward the successful completion of the Proposed RTO transaction with PrivateCo first announced on May 10, 2021. The parties have negotiated substantially all of terms of the definitive agreement and updates and particulars of the Proposed RTO Transaction will be provided upon the parties entering into a definitive agreement.

Trading Halt

Trading in IFR Shares on the TSXV is halted and will remain halted until the documentation required by the TSXV in relation to the Proposed RTO Transaction has been reviewed and accepted by the TSXV.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. IFR also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Montana.

IFR's shares are listed on the TSXV, trading under the symbol IFR. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

