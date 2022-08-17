Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
17.08.22
17:20 Uhr
60,20 Euro
-0,10
-0,17 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTENSA NV/SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTENSA NV/SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,2060,6016:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2022 | 17:45
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nextensa NV/SA: Half-Year Financial Report 2022

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2022


Regulated information
Brussels, 17 August 2022
5:40 PM CEST

For the first half-year of the financial year 2022 we record the following key data:

• The rental income increased by € 3.0 million compared to June last year and now amounts to € 33.2 million



• The financial debt ratio has decreased from 48.56% at the end of 2021 to 46.31% on 30 June 2022, in line with the predefined plan

• The occupancy rate increased and is now 90.30% compared to 89.09% at the end of 2021

• The extension of the Shopping center Knauf Schmiede welcomes its first shops

• The Park Lane phase II project at Tour & Taxis has been launched with a successful reservation of 50% of the apartments of the first section

• The construction works on The Emerald office building (7,000 m2) started on Cloche d'Or, a new urban district in the southern outskirts of Luxembourg City


Attachment

  • SEMI-AR_2022_ENG_final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00e9ddf0-da8d-41bf-8fb8-3a51349fda01)

NEXTENSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.