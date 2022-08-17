Mediaocean expands on TV+video creative infrastructure with acquisition of Imposium

Award-winning video production technology, already powering Flashtalking Lightning Renderer, brings new personalization capabilities for CTV and digital video

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, announced that it has acquired Imposium and its innovative technology that enables marketers to quickly create personalized videos that meet consumers in the moment with tailored messages. The award-winning team behind Imposium has been recognized with a SXSW Best of Show, Best Interactive Video from the MTV Music Awards, an Emmy, a One Show Gold Pencil, and recognition from other organizations ranging from the Webbys to Cannes Lions to the IAB.

Flashtalking by Mediaocean's digital ad serving and creative personalization technology has already integrated Imposium to support Flashtalking's Lightning Renderer, a high-speed video rendering engine optimized to create personalized videos from data for delivery to CTV and other digital video channels, including social video. Future development will further incorporate Imposium's advanced video creative toolset to enhance Flashtalking's video personalization capabilities and make them available to linear TV advertisers as well.

"While Mediaocean continues to invest in new capabilities for delivery and measurement in the CTV and video space, we are also deeply committed to advancing creative production and creative management capabilities as well," said John Nardone, President of Mediaocean. "This acquisition of Imposium, the recent acquisition of Drishyam AI, and our expansion into new outlets for video entertainment content like TikTok are all investments to support this future creative infrastructure."

"We partnered with Flashtalking to incorporate our real-time video rendering capabilities and the resulting impact was dramatic enough that they wanted to bring the technology fully in-house," said Jason Nickel, CEO of Imposium. "Imposium's technology enables scalable delivery - we can generate a million unique videos a day if necessary - and our creative mandate has been to enable the marriage of storytelling and programmatic automation in a way that can amplify rather than detract from the brand storyline. We are excited by the opportunity to join forces with Mediaocean to bring these capabilities to a larger audience of global brands and agencies."

Imposium enables automated generation of content metadata, real-time rendering from data points, A/B testing, and other advanced capabilities that enable marketers to more successfully understand the impact of specific video creative elements and automate iterative changes to drive performance. This acquisition of Imposium by Mediaocean follows the recent acquisition of Drishyam AI and Mediaocean becoming a badged marketing partner for TikTok to enable the creation and management of immersive video ad experiences at scale.

