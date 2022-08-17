The "UK Healthcare Markets and Care Markets (without digital archive)" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare Markets and Care Markets deliver comprehensive, reliable and independent reporting across the full spectrum of independent healthcare covering acute and primary healthcare services and social care.

Unique access to the country's leading healthcare intelligence provider

As part of the publisher's portfolio, the news magazines pull on key sources and market intelligence to be first with news analysis, exploring the important issues and topics which affect the sector.

A unique feature of the publications, is the access to healthcare intelligence contained within the publisher's proprietary database and consultancy teams. This allows the implications of each article to be assessed in the context of underlying trends and emerging market forces.

Subscription packages

In addition to the ten print editions delivered through the year, subscribers have access to our password protected news stream and fully searchable online archive of stories dating back well over a decade. Our digital subscriptions also include use of an online portal where you'll find PDF editions of each monthly issue available to download in advance of distribution of the print copy.

The publisher is the chosen provider of independent sector healthcare market data to the UK government's Office for National Statistics.

