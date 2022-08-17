Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.08.2022 | 17:52
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EDAM Funding One Limited: Edam Funding One Limited publishes Interim Financial Statements

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edam Funding One Limited publishes its Interim Financial Statements as at 30 June 2022 together with its Interim Management's Statement of Responsibility for Financial Reporting.

The information is available at http://www.edamfundingonelimited.ky

For further information please contact:
Name: EDAM Funding One Limited
Address: c/o MaplesFS Limited, PO Box 1093
Postal code: KY1-1102
City: George Town
Country: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Phone number: +345-945-7099
Fax number: +345-945-7100
E-mail: cayman@maples.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.