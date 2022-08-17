At 20.80% CAGR, Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size to Hit USD 130.82 Billion, Globally by 2028 | Industry Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global healthcare mobility solutions market was worth USD 42.10 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 130.82 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20.80 % over the forecast period.





Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Overview

The growing use of tablets and smartphones in healthcare solutions, a focus on patient-centric mobility applications, improved connectivity to improve the quality of healthcare solutions, improved cost efficiency of mobility solutions leading to streamlined workflow, a shortage of nurses & doctors encouraging the adoption of mobility solutions, and strong uptake of wireless networks like 3G & 4G are all factors driving the market's expansion. However, the absence of standardized communication protocols and reimbursement regulations, data security concerns, the limited battery life of mobile computers, infrastructure and cost difficulties, and other factors that offer significant obstacles to the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market. Nevertheless, their tried-and-true technique and distinct fundamentals have allowed them to keep on top of the most recent service developments and provide their clients with a full range of advantages. It is generally creating the apps using cutting-edge technology and in compliance with legal requirements. It continues to expand to provide users with better experiences. They can reduce reaction times while increasing all service levels and productivity. A few advantages of the healthcare mobile solution include its applications for better mobility and patient care to boost productivity levels.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

243 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20.80 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market was valued at approximately USD 42.10 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 130.82 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. The market for healthcare mobility solutions is expected to be stimulated by the government's increasing efforts to promote the use of electronic health records by healthcare facilities.

To increase the standard of patient care, governments in a number of developing nations are introducing electronic health records for healthcare organizations, which is providing promising opportunities for the market for healthcare mobility solutions to grow.

Targeted therapy and personalized medicine are only covered in a few areas under Medicare. Diagnostic test reimbursement has fallen in recent years, reducing the volume of tests performed.

The market for healthcare mobility solutions is expanding as a result of an increased emphasis on patient-centric mobility applications and greater utilization of cutting-edge connections to enhance the caliber of healthcare solutions.

The number is increasing quickly and is anticipated to increase soon. The increased incidence of chronic illnesses, infectious diseases, and targeted disorders is the cause. Older folks require frequent health checkups since they are more susceptible to such ailments.

Ensuring data privacy and security is one of the greatest problems that providers of healthcare mobility solutions face. Identity theft, medical data alteration, unauthorized data, and data hacking have all grown to be significant security and privacy issues in recent years.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market, By Products & Services (Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications, Enterprise Mobility Platforms), Application (Enterprise Solutions, mHealth Applications, Others), End-User (Patients, Payers, Providers), and By Region - Global & Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing use of electronic health records is boosting the healthcare mobility solution market.

The market for healthcare mobility solutions is expected to be stimulated by the government's increasing efforts to promote the use of electronic health records by healthcare facilities. Healthcare institutions use electronic health records to improve documentation accuracy and take preventative actions. To increase the standard of patient care, governments in a number of developing nations are introducing electronic health records for healthcare organizations, which is providing promising opportunities for the market for healthcare mobility solutions to grow.

Healthcare mobility solution market is growing as more individuals are using smartphones

One of the main reasons propelling the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market is the increased use of smartphones among the general population. In addition, the market for healthcare mobility solutions is expanding as a result of an increased emphasis on patient-centric mobility applications and greater utilization of cutting-edge connections to enhance the caliber of healthcare solutions. Additionally, the market has benefited from the increase in demand for these products due to their affordability and usability, which has improved workflow and led to doctors promoting their use.

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Restraints

Limited data integration and a lack of data privacy are hampering the market growth.

Security and privacy worries are predicted to hinder the market development for healthcare mobility solutions. Ensuring data privacy and security is one of the greatest problems that providers of healthcare mobility solutions face. Identity theft, medical data alteration, unauthorized data, and data hacking have all grown to be significant security and privacy issues in recent years. Furthermore, it is anticipated that a lack of data integration may restrain the market growth for healthcare mobility solutions. Although consumers and clinical professionals worldwide prefer mobile devices and healthcare applications to manage and track healthcare outcomes, mHealth applications' limited ability to exchange and access information hinders the market's rapid expansion for healthcare mobility solutions.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Opportunities

Increasing aging population poses an opportunity for market growth.

The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that by 2050, there will be 1.5 billion more people worldwide who are elderly. The number is increasing quickly and is anticipated to increase soon. The increased incidence of chronic illnesses, infectious diseases, and targeted disorders is the cause. Older folks require frequent health checkups since they are more susceptible to such ailments. As a result, emerging areas deploy healthcare mobility solutions for routine exams. As a consequence, throughout the duration of the projection, the global healthcare mobility solutions market is expected to rise due to the rising elderly population.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Challenges

Breaching of data is proving to be a major hurdle for the healthcare mobility solution market.

Mobility products for the healthcare industry are seeing substantial developments. The current challenge faced by the healthcare sector is real-time data organization and interpretation. Data breaches are becoming increasingly common in the healthcare sector and are dangerous since they don't trigger any security alerts. As a result, the global market for healthcare mobility solutions would face significant challenges from data breaches throughout the anticipated period.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into products & services, applications, end-user, and region.

Mobile segment dominates the market with highest market share

Based on products & services, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into mobile devices, mobile applications, and enterprise mobility platforms. Mobile devices are further segmented into mobile computers, RFID scanners, barcode scanners, and others. Due to the rising popularity of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, as well as the widespread usage of uninterrupted 3G & 4G networks, which encourages the adoption of these gadgets, the mobile devices category retained the greatest share. Mobile applications have shown to be highly successful in raising knowledge of the causes, preventative measures, and therapeutics for chronic illnesses.

Providers segment holds the significant growth during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user, the healthcare mobility solutions market is segmented into payers, providers, and patients. Providers are further segmented into hospitals, laboratories, and others. Due to the widespread use of business mobility solutions in hospitals for preserving electronic health records, managing, treating, & analyzing patients' health online and delivering medical education, healthcare providers held the greatest market share as of 2021. Additionally, one of the major drivers of category expansion is the social media industry's growing influence.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

List of Key Players in Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market:

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Zebra Technologies

Philips Healthcare

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Omron Corporation

Airstrip Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Inc.

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Industry?

What segments does the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 42.10 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 130.82 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 20.80 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Philips Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Omron Corporation, Airstrip Technologies Inc., Microsoft Inc., Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP) Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5735

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Recent Developments

June 2020 : Fitbit Inc. unveiled a brand-new ready-for-work solution that enables employees to access critical health data from their Fitbit device. It permits recording of temperature as well as symptom exposure.

: Fitbit Inc. unveiled a brand-new ready-for-work solution that enables employees to access critical health data from their Fitbit device. It permits recording of temperature as well as symptom exposure. May 2020 : ThousandEyes, Inc., a cutting-edge platform, was purchased by Cisco System Inc. A San Francisco -based company called ThousandEyes Inc. offers internet and cloud information.

: ThousandEyes, Inc., a cutting-edge platform, was purchased by Cisco System Inc. A -based company called ThousandEyes Inc. offers internet and cloud information. October 2019 : Cerner Corporation and AbleVets, a strategic IT consulting and engineering firm, struck a binding agreement.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the global market during forecast period.

North America topped the global healthcare mobility solutions market ahead of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Growth in the developed markets of North America is being fueled by the development of cutting-edge mobility solutions, the quicker adoption of smartphones and related advanced connectivity and networks, an increase in chronic diseases, and the presence of significant mobility solution companies in this region.

In a contrast to the North American and European sectors, demand in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa markets is primarily driven by expansion in the larger healthcare industry. The need for healthcare mobility solutions is being driven by factors including the growing number of healthcare systems, including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other ambulatory care settings. The adoption of mobility solutions in developing nations throughout the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa markets is being driven by the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses and disorders that call for ongoing patient monitoring, as well as the growing awareness of the advantages of mobility solutions in healthcare.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market is segmented as follows:

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Mobile Devices

Mobile Applications

Enterprise mobility platforms

Others

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: By Applications Outlook (2022-2028)

Enterprise Solutions

mHealth Applications

Others

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Payers

Providers

Hospitals

Laboratories

Patients

Others

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global hospital-acquired infection control market was valued at USD 28.99 billion in 2021. The global market is projected to grow to about USD 34.03 billion at a CAGR of 9.89% by 2028.

The global hospital-acquired infection control market was valued at in 2021. The global market is projected to grow to about at a CAGR of 9.89% by 2028. Healthcare E-Commerce Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Healthcare E-Commerce Market accrued earnings worth approximately 353.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 840.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 17.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Healthcare E-Commerce Market accrued earnings worth approximately 353.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 840.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 17.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market - Global Industry Analysis: AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.32 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 5.53(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 22.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg