BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR Newswire
London, August 16
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2022
A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
17 August 2022
