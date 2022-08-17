BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Submission of Document



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT



Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2022



A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



17 August 2022



