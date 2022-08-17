Auditoria.Al Tops the Constellation ShortList of AI-Driven Cognitive Applications for the Third Year in a Row

Recognition Demonstrates Continued Market Leadership in Cognitive Automation

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / AUDITORIA.AI , the leader in natural language technologies for corporate finance automation, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications in Q3 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

According to Constellation Research, a convergence of solutions from robotic process automation, process mining, and business process management, have attempted to address the growing need to automate and apply AI to enterprise-wide capabilities. However, a new class of best-of-breed applications has emerged to address the market deficit. Constellation predicts that the total market for this autonomous enterprise market, including cognitive applications, will reach $10.35 billion by 2030.

"We are thrilled to be included on Constellation's ShortList for AI-Driven Cognitive Applications for the third consecutive year," said Nick Ezzo, Vice President of Marketing, Auditoria. "This recognition truly underscores the future of the autonomous finance office. At Auditoria, we are making this future a reality with our proven approach to accelerate finance transformation."

As an AI-driven Cognitive Applications ShortList vendor, Auditoria runs mission-critical business systems and intelligently automates transactional systems and processes such as order-to-cash and procure-to-pay. Purpose-built for finance, with advanced next-gen technology, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using automation.

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they find the right partners to enable their business success."

This follows the availability of Auditoria SmartCustomer , a suite of tools to improve cash flow, reduce days sales outstanding, minimize allowances for doubtful AR, and increase efficiency across the finance office. Using AI-enabled SmartBots, Auditoria's SmartCustomer tools automate redundant and manual accounts receivable processes to drive increased productivity and uncover greater cash position visibility. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Conga, Coupa, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, SAP, Workday, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is the leader in natural language technologies for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies including Armanino, Arrive Logistics, FreshWorks, LiveRamp, UserTesting, and more use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai .

