MLG Capital Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year, Ranked Among Fastest Growing Private Companies in U.S.

Private equity real estate investment firm's best year ever in 2021 propels its national ranking; Firm also recently received Milwaukee Business Journal "Best Places to Work" and individual team recognitions

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / The 2022 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States was announced with MLG Holdings, parent of MLG Capital, named 3811th on the list. The company was ranked 145th overall in the Real Estate category, 38th in the State of Wisconsin (where their corporate headquarters resides) and 15th of all companies in the Milwaukee metro area.

The private investment real estate management firm headquartered in Brookfield, Wis., recorded its best year ever in 2021 during which it closed its $250 million Fund IV in record breaking time. Additionally, the firm launched its $350 million Fund V and surpassed $1 billion in commercial real estate acquisitions annually for the first time. MLG also launched unique investment products, including the Legacy Fund - a solution for wealth transfer and estate planning for families with appreciated real estate which achieves significant income and estate tax savings and the MAD Initiative for charitable-minded investors.

"Last year was a monumental year for our team in sourcing opportunities that resulted in the company researching, analyzing, organizing capital, negotiating and closing on more than 40 smart and exciting investments to benefit our clients and industry partners," said Tim Wallen, CEO and Principal of MLG Capital. "It's exciting to see the hard work of the talented team assembled at MLG continue to fuel our growth with the acknowledgement of another year ranked on the acclaimed Inc. 5000."

In 2022, MLG Capital closed Fund V months ahead of plan and is now fundraising for its $400 million Fund VI. The private investment firm now has active, exited or pending investments totaling approximately 36.1 million square feet of total space across the U.S., with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5.1 billion.

"Our acquisition strategies target diverse, income-producing multifamily and commercial properties where we can produce the best risk-adjusted returns for our investors via believable and achievable assumptions. We remain committed to being an innovative leader in the private real estate market by identifying investor needs and desires and designing investment solutions to meet those needs. This accolade wouldn't be possible without the hard work, dedication and execution of the MLG team, our business partners, and the continued trust of our investors," said Wallen.

In addition to the Inc. 5000 honor, MLG Capital recently received the Milwaukee Business Journal "Best Places to Work" recognition for the fourth consecutive year. Individual employees at MLG have also been honored recently with industry awards, including Assistant Vice President Jade Hendricks, who in July was named one of GlobeSt.'s "Women of Influence" in the Humanitarian category.

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. Since 2012, the firm has operated under multiple fund strategies, providing investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets rather than individual deals. MLG's property acquisitions focus on geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. The firm opened its MLG Private Fund VI in May 2022 with an equity raise goal of $400 million.

The Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982 and analyzes company data to identify the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±36.1 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 31,100 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5.1 billion, as of 6/30/22. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

