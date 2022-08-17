NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Crypto debuts at an impressive eighth out of 19 industries studied in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, the largest study of brands based on emotions, now in its 12th year. The enhanced 2022 study combines MBLM's proven Brand Intimacy model with the power of AI and big data to analyze over 600 brands, assessing how consumers bond with the brands they use and love. Cardano/ADA placed first in crypto followed by Bitcoin/BTC and Polkadot/DOT. MBLM found that the top keyword for Cardano/ADA was "Skyrocketing." Bitcoin/BTC's top keyword was "Buy.Sell." and Polkadot/DOT's was "Gains."

The remaining brands in the top 10 for crypto are: Ethereum/ETH, Tether/USDT, Uniswap/UNI, Solana/SOL, Binance/BNB, XRP/XRP, and USD Coin/USDC. Consistent with previous years, MBLM also found that top intimate brands outperformed Fortune 500 top brands across profit, revenue, and stock performance.

"As the financial landscape evolves, so does our study, and we included crypto as a category for the first time this year," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM. "The industry performed very well for being a newcomer, and significantly outperformed financial services, which may reveal that younger generations have stronger connections with this form of digital currency, and embrace its decentralized model. Given its newness and recent turbulence, it will be interesting to see crypto's performance in years to come as the industry further develops."

Crypto has an average Brand Intimacy Quotient of 37.7, which is above the cross-industry average of 36.8. The industry scores higher than traditional financial services, which ranks in 14th place. Fulfillment (performance, exceeding expectations) is the dominant archetype for crypto.

In addition to the findings, MBLM also released an article examining the industry and its leader, "Cardano/ADA: Next to the moon? Examining Cardano's Superior Brand Intimacy Performance." The piece compares Cardano and Bitcoin and finds that while Bitcoin is reliable, it may be less exciting to invest in than Cardano, hence its second-place ranking. Cardano's lower price and newness offers its users the opportunity to indulge themselves by taking a risk without investing too much money upfront. MBLM concludes that crypto's dominance over financial services raises questions about the future of each industry and their impact on each other, and the future of crypto assets is dependent on more regulation and protecting investors and users.

The Brand Intimacy 2022 Study contains the most comprehensive rankings of brands based on emotion. The scale of the study included more than 600 brands and more than 1.4 billion words analyzed over 2021.

