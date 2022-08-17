Mercury Medical Inc.: Mercury Medical's Tim Gargaro, chosen as CFO Business Panel member by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Financial Business Leader Tim Gargaro selected to join CFO Business Panel

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Recent events have changed the nature and conduct of business globally. To make sound policy decisions in a shifting landscape, policymakers look to business leaders participating in the CFO Business Panel to learn more about their expectations, the challenges they face, and their overall view of economy. The CFO Business Panel provides quarterly input to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.1

Tim Gargaro, CFO Mercury Medical, Inc.

A byproduct of the CFO Business Panel is the CFO Survey. "The CFO Survey is one of the most comprehensive and longest-running surveys of financial decision-makers. Started in 1996 by Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, the quarterly survey is now conducted in partnership with the Federal Reserve Banks of Richmond and Atlanta. The partnership, which began in the second quarter of 2020, enables Duke and the Richmond and Atlanta Feds to leverage their collective expertise in survey design and data analysis."2

John Gargaro MD, President and CEO at Mercury Medical, states: "This distinguished invitation involves advising on current and future business practices that effect our nation's economy. Tim's expertise in corporate financial strategies along with his critical thinking and leadership skills will be a welcome addition to this elite panel. This is a tremendous personal and professional honor."

Tim Gargaro states, "I am honored to be a part of the Mercury Medical team and to receive the invitation to join this prestigious CFO Business Panel of The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. I look forward to participating and providing input to the Fed."

Mercury Medical is dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world. The company is recognized as a leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the acute care and emergency markets both in the United States and globally. For over 58 years clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for bringing a legacy of innovative products to critical care areas of neonatal, anesthesia, respiratory and EMS markets in over 60 countries. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDR, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications.

