Zion Market Research: At 11.2% CAGR, Global Herbal Medicine Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 348 Billion By 2028 | Herbal Medicine Market Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By ZMR

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global herbal medicine market size was worth around USD 166 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 348 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.2% between 2022 and 2028.





Herbal Medicine Market: Overview

Herbal medicines are healthcare-related products made from plants or botanicals used in the treatment of medical conditions, diseases, or to maintain healthy living. They have been in existence for centuries and are known for their healing capabilities. Some of the most common forms of herbal medicines include products like aloe vera which is widely used to treat psoriasis, burns, and osteoarthritis. They can be used in oral forms to treat constipation or gastritis. Another common herbal product is flax seed known for its cholesterol-controlling power and is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Peppermint oil is globally used for digestive purposes like stomach problems, indigestion, nausea, and other bowel conditions. In the USA, the October 1994 Dietary Supplement Health Education Act does not mandate herbal medicine manufacturers to submit safety proof for the herbal products before being made available to the general public, however, the US Food & Drugs Administration department is required to monitor safety-related concerns once the product is available for selling purposes. As per the World Health Organization, more than 80% of the Asian population uses herbal medicines for their primary health. The use of these medicines is witnessed at a larger scale in patients suffering from chronic illnesses like diabetes, asthma, cancer, end-stage kidney disorders, and other medicinal issues. Herbal remedy use has a greater association with other external factors like age, ethnicity, gender, social, and education class. A lot of regions have their own regulatory bodies to administer if using herbal medicines can effectively provide better health. As per Cancer Research UK, there is no confirming evidence proving that herbal medicines can prevent, treat, or cure cancer. In many countries there are formal education and training institutes providing knowledge on understanding herbal medicines however, they lack uniformity within the country itself.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/global-herbal-medicine-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

268 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Herbal Medicine Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Herbal Medicine Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.2 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Herbal Medicine Market was valued at approximately USD 166 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 348 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly billion by 2028. There is a significantly large and growing section of the population that is against the use of chemically manufactured medicines owing to the various side effects they bring along.

The global market growth is projected to be augmented by the vast amount of data present on the internet related to herbal medicines coupled with increased availability of the same via online methods like e-commerce and social websites.

Many manufacturers may mention the name of the organic herb which is the main component of the medicine however, in reality, either the herb is not present at all or only a negligent percentage of the herb can be traced in the medicine.

Since herbal medicines are gaining favorable reactions from the general population, the global economy is witnessing a rising trend of higher interest from pharmaceutical giants making their way in the herbal medicine market by either strategically collaborating with domestically available producers.

The regional growth may also be driven by the rising research & development activities aided by the increased investments from government and private institutes in the herbal medicinal and other products segment.

North America is projected to be led by the USA in regional growth because of the increasing inclination of patients requiring medical help toward organic or herb-based medicines.

is projected to be led by the in regional growth because of the increasing inclination of patients requiring medical help toward organic or herb-based medicines. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the growing demand for clean beauty propelling beauty brand companies toward creating herbal or organic beauty products.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Global Herbal Medicine Market By Form (Liquid & Gel, Tablets & Capsules, and Powder), By Application (Personal Care & Baby Products, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Nutraceutical) - and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Herbal Medicine Market: Growth Drivers

Rising trend toward self-medication to propel market growth.

The global herbal medicine market is expected to benefit from the growing trend of self-medication amongst the general population. There is a significantly large and growing section of the population that is against the use of chemically manufactured medicines owing to the various side effects they bring along. Since herbal medicines have been in existence for many decades without possible unwanted implications, the global market is witnessing growing awareness about the benefits of the medicines and hence more people are inclined towards adopting herbal medicines for regular health issues like fever, cough, cold, headache, lower-degree burns, digestive issues, and other such concerns. Another factor helping herbal medicines gain popularity is that these medicines do not lead to addiction unlike other pharmaceutical and laboratory-generated medicines which have resulted in multiple deaths across the globe owing to overdose or addiction issues. As per the European Commission, more than 20,000 deaths are reported every year due to prescription drugs. The global market growth is projected to be augmented by the vast amount of data present on the internet related to herbal medicines coupled with increased availability of the same via online methods like e-commerce and social websites. Since more people have access to the data related to pros, cons, and other uses of herbal medicines, more people are expected to at least try organic medicines once in their lifetime.

Herbal Medicine Market: Restraints

Inaccurate labeling to restrict the market growth.

As per official studies, at least one-third of herbal medicines tested lacked the herb mentioned on the label which is a case of inaccurate labeling. Many manufacturers may mention the name of the organic herb which is the main component of the medicine however, in reality, either the herb is not present at all or only a negligent percentage of the herb can be traced in the medicine. This may mislead the end consumer and may have severe side effects restricting the global market growth. Since herbal medicines are available without prescriptions at any pharmacy store, and there is a lack of sufficient governing bodies regulating their sales, this may have a negative impact on global market expansion unless better regulating systems are put in place.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/global-herbal-medicine-market

Global Herbal Medicine Market: Opportunities

Increasing strategic entry of large-scale pharmaceutical companies to provide growth opportunities.

Since herbal medicines are gaining favorable reactions from the general population, the global economy is witnessing a rising trend of higher interest from pharmaceutical giants making their way in the herbal medicine market by either strategically collaborating with domestically available producers or by starting their own range of herbal medicine with exhaustive advertising and marketing initiatives which may provide multiple growth opportunities for the global market.

Global Herbal Medicine Market: Challenges

Relatively less research on herbal medicine effectivity to challenge the market expansion.

Even though herbal medicines have been used to effectively upgrade immunity levels and have been used for decades, there is still insufficient research or analysis or scientific data to determine exactly how efficient are herbal medicines in treating more serious issues like cancer, tumor, and heart diseases, diabetes, etc. The global market requires more clinical trials and scientifically backed data to increase the credibility of herbal medicines in the treatment of diseases.

Global Herbal Medicine Market: Segmentation

The global herbal medicine market is segmented based on form, application, and region.

Based on form, the global market segments are liquid & gel, tablets & capsules, and powder. The global market is led by the tablets & capsules segment with the highest revenue owing to their easy intake, compact form, and more prescribed medicines in tablet form. In general, capsulated medicines are preferred over their counterparts. For instance, Dolo broke all records in January 2022 by selling over 350 crores of tablets during covid-19. Echinacea is one of the most popular herbs used in organic medicines. As per studies, it lowers the risk of cold infection by 10 to 20 %.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into personal care & baby products, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical. The global market is expected to generate the highest revenue from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical market during the forecast period because of the rise in demand for herbal raw materials to manufacture herbal supplements that are being increasingly adopted by various users in their daily lives. Nutraceutical products like anti-aging herbal supplements are gaining momentum worldwide because of the benefits associated with using herbal products over chemically manufactured items. As per the American Botanical Council, users spent more than USD 11.26 billion on herbal supplements in 2020.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/global-herbal-medicine-market

List of Key Players in Herbal Medicine Market:

Bayer AG

Schaper & Brümmer

Venus Pharma GmbH

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Arkopharma

Hishimo Pharmaceuticals

Arizona Natural Products

Blackmores

BEOVITA

Dasherb Corp.

ZeinPharma Germany GmbH

Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Herbal Medicine Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Herbal Medicine Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Herbal Medicine Market Industry?

What segments does the Herbal Medicine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Herbal Medicine Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 166 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 348 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.2 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bayer AG, Schaper & Brümmer, Venus Pharma GmbH, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd, Arkopharma, Hishimo Pharmaceuticals, Arizona Natural Products, Blackmores, BEOVITA, Dasherb Corp., ZeinPharma Germany GmbH, and Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7043

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/global-herbal-medicine-market

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , the World Health Organization (WHO) established the Global Center for Traditional Medicine in India with an investment of USD 250 million from the Indian Government. With this, the organization aims to leverage the benefits of traditional medicine across the globe

, the World Health Organization (WHO) established the Global Center for Traditional Medicine in with an investment of from the Indian Government. With this, the organization aims to leverage the benefits of traditional medicine across the globe In March 2021 , Lotus, a leading beauty brand in the Indian Market launched its herbal segment of beauty products. The new range of products is called Lotus Botanicals which is a clean beauty brand and is an essential part of the fast-growing e-commerce beauty business. The company aims to strike a balance between nature and consumer cosmetic demands.

, Lotus, a leading beauty brand in the Indian Market launched its herbal segment of beauty products. The new range of products is called Lotus Botanicals which is a clean beauty brand and is an essential part of the fast-growing e-commerce beauty business. The company aims to strike a balance between nature and consumer cosmetic demands. In November 2020 , Kunnath Pharmaceuticals launched Viromune for Indian consumers. The company is a herbal product manufacturer and the newly launched product is an antiviral immunity booster medicine made of 17 potent herbs including benefits related to essential minerals and vitamins

Regional Dominance:

Europe to lead the market growth during the projection period.

The global herbal medicine market is anticipated to generate the highest revenue from Europe owing to the increasing adoption of herbal medicines amongst the general population. The regional growth may also be driven by the rising research & development activities aided by the increased investments from government and private institutes in the herbal medicinal and other products segment. The rising number of patients suffering from chronic illness, which is one of the largest consumer segments of herbal medicines, may also assist in regional market expansion. Europe is also witnessing a change in mindset amongst the population towards healthy living and investing in developing better immunity systems resulting in higher consumption of herbs that enhance disease-fighting mechanisms like turmeric and other herbal supplements. North America is projected to be led by the USA in regional growth because of the increasing inclination of patients requiring medical help toward organic or herb-based medicines. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the growing demand for clean beauty propelling beauty brand companies toward creating herbal or organic beauty products.

Global Herbal Medicine Market is segmented as follows:

Herbal Medicine Market: By Form Outlook (2022-2028)

Liquid & Gels

Tablets & Capsules

Powder

Herbal Medicine Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Personal Care & Baby Products

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Herbal Medicine Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Herbal Medicine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-herbal-medicine-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Veterinary Consumables Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global veterinary consumables market size was worth around USD 1.72 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2.84 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.45% between 2022 and 2028.

The global veterinary consumables market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.45% between 2022 and 2028. Toilet Tank Fittings Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global toilet tank fittings market size was worth around USD 6,923.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 9,172.48 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.80 percent over the forecast period.

The global toilet tank fittings market size was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.80 percent over the forecast period. Vietnam Express Delivery Service Market - Global Industry Analysis: Vietnam express delivery service market size was worth around $640 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $2400 million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23% over the forecast period.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Consumer Goods Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/ | Market Research Report

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg