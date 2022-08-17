At 5.3% CAGR, Global Acrylic Resin Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 23576.1 Million By 2028 | Acrylic Resin Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global acrylic resin market size was worth USD 17,294.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 23,576.1 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.3 percent over the predicted time frame.





Acrylic Resin Market: Overview

Acrylic resin is a thermoplastic or thermosetting material commonly produced from the monomers acrylic acid, methacrylic acid, and acrylate. Acrylic resins are frequently utilized in various consumer goods and industrial products because of their high transparency and durability. Polyols are acrylic resins manufactured from monomers like methyl methacrylate and are intended for usage in two-component systems. Additionally, well-known for their superior oxidative and UV resilience are acrylic resins. Both solvent-based systems and aqueous emulsions are available for acrylic resins. The viscosities of both systems can be adjusted to meet the requirements of ballistic molding applications for prepregs made of textiles or uni tape fiber that contain little resin. Acrylic resins are widely known for having significant oxidative and UV stability. The market is anticipated to rise as more end-use sectors, including building & construction and automotive, increase their use of acrylic resins. Additionally, due to their great adherence, acrylic resins are frequently utilized as major binders in paints and coatings. However, the negative impacts of acrylic resins made with solvents and environmental laws about high volatile organic compounds (VOCs) could have a detrimental effect on the market's expansion.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/acrylic-resin-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

258 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Acrylic Resin Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Acrylic Resin Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.3 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Acrylic Resin Market was valued at approximately USD 17294.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 23576.1 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. The demand for acrylic resins has increased due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization of important nations like China and India .

and . The demand for better housing and infrastructure in developing nations, particularly in the Asia Pacific , is anticipated to increase the global demand for acrylic resins.

, is anticipated to increase the global demand for acrylic resins. Solvent-based systems pose acute health dangers to users in the form of headaches, lightheadedness, and dizziness, resulting in unconsciousness and seizures.

The primary objective of producing green or bio-based paints and coating systems is environmental sustainability.

The global acrylic resins market was dominated by the Asia Pacific , which held a share of more than 41% in 2021.

, which held a share of more than 41% in 2021. The government's support for manufacturing, particularly in China and India , through tax incentives and flexible rules should have a good effect on the region's output of acrylic resin.

and , through tax incentives and flexible rules should have a good effect on the region's output of acrylic resin. Acrylic resins have been in particularly high demand in the region for car lamp covers, aquarium tanks, coatings, and construction materials.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Acrylic Resin Market By Chemistry (Acrylates, Methacrylates, and Hybrid), By Solvency (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Others), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, DIY Coatings, Elastomers, And Others), By End-User Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Paper & paperboard, Consumer goods, Electrical & electronics, Packaging, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Acrylic Resin Market: Growth Drivers

Increased development and infrastructure work will increase the demand for acrylic resins.

In recent years, the demand for acrylic resins has increased due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization of important nations like China and India. High-performance materials are needed in the architecture and construction sectors for protective and ornamental objectives. For use in building and construction, acrylic resin-based products, including paint, coatings, adhesives, and sealants, must exhibit extremely high levels of consistency in quality, performance, and cost-effectiveness. As a result, the building and construction industry is seeing an increase in demand for systems based on acrylic resin. The demand for better housing and infrastructure in developing nations, particularly in the Asia Pacific, is anticipated to increase the global demand for acrylic resins.

Acrylic Resin Market: Restraints

Environmental and health concerns may hamper the growth of the market.

One of the main factors holding back the global acrylic resin market is the negative consequences of solvent-based systems on people's and the environment's health. Solvent-based systems pose acute health dangers to users in the form of headaches, lightheadedness, and dizziness, resulting in unconsciousness and seizures. Additionally, these systems might irritate your eyes, throat, and nose. VOCs included in paint systems are harmful to both people and the environment. VOCs are released while the paint dries or cures. The body degrades when exposed to VOCs, which can cause everything from headaches to allergic and asthmatic symptoms. These can also stress important body organs, including the heart and lungs.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/acrylic-resin-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share

Global Acrylic Resin Market: Opportunities

Increasing demand for ecologically friendly formulations will create new opportunities for the market.

The market must be sustained in the ensuing years, which requires the development of bio-based resin systems. The primary objective of producing green or bio-based paints and coating systems is environmental sustainability. Every phase of the coating's life cycle, from raw materials to resin production and formulation level, is covered by environmental sustainability. Most raw materials used in coatings are made from fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas. With the discharge of greenhouse gases, misusing these resources significantly negatively impacts the environment. Comparing raw materials from plant biomass to their traditional counterparts reveals their advantageous qualities. Still employed in small volumes in coating compositions are plant-based ingredients like linseed and soya oils.

Global Acrylic Resin Market: Challenges

Stringent guidelines and limitations will pose a huge challenge to the growth of the market.

Regulatory frameworks and limitations on the use of paints and coatings vary nationwide. Manufacturers must update and adapt their processes to comply with new standards due to variations in coating rules. Products that don't meet the specifications can't be sold in those markets. According to need and to regulate emissions from certain formulations, acrylic resins are employed in various sectors. The current laws are based on the concentration of VOCs in exhaust gases. Still, according to industrial strategy, it would be preferable in the long run for restrictions to be based on air quality standards or emission limit values represented as the mass of total emissions.

Global Acrylic Resin Market: Segmentation

The global acrylic resin market has been segmented into chemistry, solvency, application, and end-use industry.

Based on chemistry, the worldwide acrylic resin market is segmented into acrylates, methacrylates, and hybrids. In 2021, the hybrid segment dominated the market. In most cases, hybrid acrylic resins are a blend of two useful monomers. These resins were developed to combine the advantageous traits of the two resins and balance out their drawbacks to attain the desired functionality. Their enhanced performance characteristics, including ultraviolet (UV) resistance, gloss preservation, and improved adhesion, are mostly used in coating applications.

Based on solvency, the worldwide acrylic resin market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and others. The solvent-based acrylic resin dominated the market in 2021. Since solvent-based acrylic resins are increasingly being used in coating projects, the solvent-based segment is anticipated to lead in terms of revenue throughout the projected period. Acrylic resins made of solvents include liquefying components that are meant to evaporate chemically when they come into contact with air.

Based on application, the worldwide acrylic resin market is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, DIY coatings, elastomers, and others. In 2021, the paints and coating category dominated the market. From architectural coatings to industrial coatings, acrylics are used in a wide variety of paint and coating applications. Acrylic resins perform well in various applications, including roof coating, wall coating, interior and exterior paints, and others. They are easy to handle, cost-effective, and demonstrate good chemical and photochemical resistance.

Based on the end-use industry, the worldwide acrylic resin market is segmented into building & construction, industrial, paper & paperboard, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others. The building & construction industry dominated the market in 2021. The demand for acrylic resins in the building and construction sector is driven by the increase in residential and commercial construction in emerging economies and the restoration of older buildings in developed economies. Acrylic resins are widely used in the industry because of their superior adhesion, flexibility and elongation, UV stability, carbonation resistance, and environmental friendliness.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/acrylic-resin-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share

List of Key Players in Acrylic Resin Market:

BASF SE

Arkema

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Sumitomo Chemical

DIC Corporation

DSM

Mitsui Chemicals

Nippon Shokubai Co.

Showa Denko Materials

Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd. Allnex

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.

Innotek Technology Ltd.

Geo Specialty Chemicals

Lubrizol

Momentive Performance Materials

Jotun

Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Rohm

Solvay

Sun Polymers Inc.

Synthomer (Omnova)

Yip's Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Acrylic Resin Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Acrylic Resin Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Acrylic Resin Market Industry?

What segments does the Acrylic Resin Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Acrylic Resin Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 17294.3 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 23576.1 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.3 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BASF SE, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sumitomo Chemical, DIC Corporation, DSM, Mitsui Chemicals, Nippon Shokubai Co., Showa Denko Materials, Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd. Allnex, Berger Paints India Ltd., Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd., Innotek Technology Ltd., Geo Specialty Chemicals, Lubrizol, Momentive Performance Materials, Jotun, Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Rohm, Solvay, Sun Polymers Inc., Synthomer (Omnova), and Yip's Chemical Holdings Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/560

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/acrylic-resin-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share

Recent Developments

In September 2020 , Dow expanded its focus on the label business with the North American launch of its INVISUTM Acrylic Adhesive portfolio, the latest innovation for pressure-sensitive paper and film label applications. The new technologies make it easier for producers of label stock, converters, and brand owners to meet the evolving demands of the business.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific dominated the acrylic resin market in 2021.

The global acrylic resins market was dominated by the Asia Pacific, which held a share of more than 41% in 2021. Expanding important sectors, including infrastructure, electronics, automotive, and healthcare, define the area's market. The government's support for manufacturing, particularly in China and India, through tax incentives and flexible rules should have a good effect on the region's output of acrylic resin. The Asia-largest Pacific market is China. As a result of China's government's focus on reducing volatile components in resins, demand for diverse water-based acrylic resins for coating applications is on the rise. The booming building industry in developing nations and large investments in key sectors are to blame for the expanding acrylic resin market. The main applications for acrylic resins are in the construction and industrial sectors. Acrylic resins have been in particularly high demand in the region for car lamp covers, aquarium tanks, coatings, and construction materials.

Global Acrylic Resin Market is segmented as follows:

Acrylic Resin Market: By Chemistry Outlook (2022-2028)

Acrylates

Methacrylates

Hybrid

Acrylic Resin Market: By Solvency Outlook (2022-2028)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Acrylic Resin Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

DIY coatings

Elastomers

Others

Acrylic Resin Market: By End-Use Industry Outlook (2022-2028)

Building & Construction

Industrial

Paper & paperboard

Consumer goods

Electrical & electronics

Packaging

Others

Acrylic Resin Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Acrylic Resin Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-acrylic-resin-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Ammonium Nitrate Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global ammonium nitrate market generated a market revenue of $16B in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period amassing a revenue of $22.5B by 2028.

The global ammonium nitrate market generated a market revenue of in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period amassing a revenue of by 2028. Picric Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global picric acid market was worth around $3300 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow around $7200 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8% over the forecast period.

The global picric acid market was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow around by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 8% over the forecast period. Terrazzo Flooring Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global terrazzo flooring market was valued at around $26372 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4077.7 million by 2028 with a healthy CAGR of 5% over the forecast years.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & MaterialsIndustry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/ | Market Research Report

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg