Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market to Surpass US$ 115,781.5 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global In vitro diagnostics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 76,621.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).





Key Trends and Analysis of the Global In vitro diagnostics Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as technological advancements and new product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, ExtriCARE USA, a national medical device company specializing in negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) distribution, introduced hybrid technology to the wound care market. Through hybrid technology (hNPWT), clinicians can tailor the application-based on the patients' distinct needs. ExtriCARE USA's hybrid model will allow clinicians to be more efficient by simplifying the NPWT process.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global in vitro diagnostics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period owing to the increase in geriatric population around the world, which are highly susceptible to various diseases that lead to the formation of various types of wounds

Among product type, instruments segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on early diagnosis in developed as well as emerging countries bring to the increasing number of patients undergoing routine checkup

On the basis of technology, immunoassay is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the tremendous advances in multiplex immunoassays (MIAs) are leading to novel in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and point-of-care tests (POCT).

Key players operating in the global In vitro diagnostics market include Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMérieux S.A., Becton Dickinson, and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, QIAGEN N.V., Arkray, Inc., Nittobo Medical Co., Ltd., Medical & Biological Laboratories Co., Ltd., Miraca Holdings Inc., and Mizuho Medy Co., Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Product Type:

Instruments



Reagents & Kits



Blocking Buffers





Proteins





Secondary Antibodies





Substrates





Others

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Technology:

Immunoassay



Clinical Chemistry



Molecular Diagnostics



Microbiology



Hematology



Coagulation & Hemostasis



Urinalysis



Others

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Application:

Infectious Diseases



Diabetes



Oncology



Cardiology



Nephrology



Autoimmune Disorders



Others

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By End User:

Hospital



Pathology Laboratories



Point-of-Care Diagnostics



Research Institutes



Others

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Region:





North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

