

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.8 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $3.0 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.4 billion or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $13.1 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.84



