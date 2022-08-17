

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $222.63 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $198.65 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $327.41 million or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $1.25 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $222.63 Mln. vs. $198.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.263 - $1.293 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 - $8.85 Full year revenue guidance: $5.060 - $5.090 Bln



