

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Transurban (TCL.AX TRAUF) were losing around 4 percent in Australian trading after the developer and operator of toll roads networks reported that its fiscal 2022 profit declined sharply from last year, on the absence of prior year's sale gain.



For the year, profit was A$16 million, down from prior year's A$3.27 billion, which included gain from discontinued operations of A$3.56 billion related to Transurban Chesapeake.



On a pre-tax basis, the company recorded loss of A$260 million, narrower than prior year's loss of A$480 million.



Total revenue grew to A$3.41 billion from A$2.87 billion a year ago.



In fiscal 2023, the company expects to pay a distribution of 53 cents per share representing approximately 30 percent growth on FY22, depending on traffic performance and macroeconomic factors.



Separately, Transurban said it has elected current Non-executive Director, Craig Drummond, as Chair succeeding Lindsay Maxsted, who is retiring.



The change is effective from the conclusion of the Group's Annual General Meetings to be held on October 20.



Maxsted joined the Board in March 2008 and has served as Chair since August 2010.



Drummond joined the Board in 2021 and has over 30 years' experience in financial and regulated service industries.



In Australia, Transurban Group shares were trading at A$14.13, down 3.62 percent.



