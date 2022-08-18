Australia's Magnis Energy Technologies has launched commercial production of full-sized cells at its US factory, with plans to increase production to 38 GWh of battery cell capacity per year by the end of the decade.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-listed Magnis Energy Technologies has launched production at its massive Imperium3 (iM3NY) lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in New York, with an annual production target of 1 GWh of battery cell capacity by the end of 2023. Magnis Energy Technologies said the New York plant will work at an initial production rate of several thousand cells in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...