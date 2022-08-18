Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022

WKN: 565131 ISIN: DK0010272202 Ticker-Symbol: GE9 
Tradegate
17.08.22
13:16 Uhr
357,70 Euro
+1,10
+0,31 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
18.08.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 19 August 2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,764,435 shares (DKK 65,764,435)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        46,441 shares (DKK 46,441)      
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  65,810,876 shares (DKK 65,810,876)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     2,750 shares - DKK 636.50  
            ·     762 shares - DKK 815.50   
            ·     6,513 shares - DKK 939.50  
            ·     17,463 shares - DKK 1,025.00
            ·     8,323 shares - DKK 1,032.00 
            ·     285 shares - DKK 1,050.00  
            ·     1,137 shares - DKK 1,136.00 
            ·     6,303 shares - DKK 1,145.00 
            ·     1,257 shares - DKK 1,147.50 
            ·     133 shares - DKK 1,155.00  
            ·     447 shares - DKK 1,161.00  
            ·     658 shares - DKK 1,233.00  
            ·     410 shares - DKK 1,424.00  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                 
-------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
