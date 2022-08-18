Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 19 August 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,764,435 shares (DKK 65,764,435) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 46,441 shares (DKK 46,441) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 65,810,876 shares (DKK 65,810,876) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 2,750 shares - DKK 636.50 · 762 shares - DKK 815.50 · 6,513 shares - DKK 939.50 · 17,463 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 8,323 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 285 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 1,137 shares - DKK 1,136.00 · 6,303 shares - DKK 1,145.00 · 1,257 shares - DKK 1,147.50 · 133 shares - DKK 1,155.00 · 447 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 658 shares - DKK 1,233.00 · 410 shares - DKK 1,424.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66