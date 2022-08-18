Royal Philips: Philips to convene Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to appoint Roy Jakobs as new President and Chief Executive Officer

August 18, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory note. The sole purpose of the EGM is to appoint Roy Jakobs as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 15, 2022, as successor to Frans van Houten.

The EGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam.

