Donnerstag, 18.08.2022
NFTs ziehen an! Mit dieser Aktie können Sie an einem Boom profitieren
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Tradegate
18.08.22
11:18 Uhr
18,862 Euro
-0,354
-1,84 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
Royal Philips: Philips to convene Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to appoint Roy Jakobs as new President and Chief Executive Officer

August 18, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory note. The sole purpose of the EGM is to appoint Roy Jakobs as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 15, 2022, as successor to Frans van Houten.

The EGM will be held at the Hotel Okura Amsterdam.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

