Das Instrument 3MG HK0880043028 SJM HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2022

The instrument 3MG HK0880043028 SJM HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2022



Das Instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2022

The instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2022



Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2022

The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2022



Das Instrument BSK US1091991091 BR.SCH.ED.HLD.SP.ADR CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2022

The instrument BSK US1091991091 BR.SCH.ED.HLD.SP.ADR CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2022



Das Instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.08.2022

The instrument HEC US42804T1060 HERZFELD CARIBB. BAS. FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 19.08.2022

