Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 17 August 2022 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,433.06p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,455.97p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 12.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.9%. There are currently 86,521,716 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

18 August 2022