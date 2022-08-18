DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C) (SRHE) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU SRI - UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 17/08/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.7469
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3217860
CODE: SRHE
