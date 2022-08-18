First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 22 August 2022. The new shares are issued due to directed issues. Name: DecideAct ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061414471 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ACT ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before change: 8,908,847 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 1,631,692 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after change: 10,540,539 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 8.21 (631,692 shares) DKK 6.50 (1.000.000 shares) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 209623 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG, tel +43 1 740 408045