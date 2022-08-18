Anzeige
WKN: A2QLEE ISIN: DK0061414471 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
16.05.22
09:16 Uhr
0,798 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DECIDEACT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DECIDEACT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.08.2022 | 11:29
First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 22 August 2022. The new shares are issued due to
directed issues. 





Name:              DecideAct         
------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061414471        
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           ACT            
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 8,908,847 shares      
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             1,631,692 shares      
------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  10,540,539 shares     
------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 8.21 (631,692 shares) 
                 DKK 6.50 (1.000.000 shares)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10          
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          209623           
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG,

tel +43 1 740 408045
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
