





En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics



Datin Dr Maya, Chief Executive Officer of MAHSA Health

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad's (Bursa: MGRC, 0155) wholly-owned subsidiary, MGRC Therapeutics Sdn. Bhd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MAHSA Health Sdn Bhd to discuss the formation of a strategic partnership promoting practice-based education, research and knowledge exchange.Malaysian Genomics is the first company in Malaysia to pioneer genomics and genetic screening in Malaysia for over 17 years. Since then, Malaysian Genomics has expanded its offerings in other important areas in the healthcare and wellness that include cancer immunotherapy, cell manufacturing services and kidney dialysis. Malaysian Genomics continues to strive to provide the latest in precautionary, preventive and curative healthcare services for its local and worldwide customers.MAHSA Health Sdn Bhd is a Malaysia-grown company, part of MAHSA Group of Companies, which is determined to be a revolutionary leader in healthcare. Since its inception in 2017, MAHSA Health has been striving to be in the forefront of primary healthcare, focusing on family health and wellness.Encik Azri Azerai, Executive Directorof Malaysian Genomics said, "We look forward to sharing our experience in genomics, bioinformatics, and biopharmaceuticals with MAHSA Health via this collaboration. By providing industry inputs and insights to MAHSA, we hope to benefit students at MAHSA with the tremendous promise that various healthcare sciences have to offer for all.""Through this collaboration we also hope to identify opportunities to improve the delivery of integrated, holistic primary healthcare services, including genetic screening services to improve the lives of individuals in the long run."Datin Dr Maya, CEO of MAHSA Health, with her double expertise in health and wellness services, and education industry, said, "Passion is the greatest asset we each have. The main idea of MAHSA Health is to improve the quality of life in providing health care and wellness services to our community. We are a team-based healthcare that provides comprehensive medical care to patients with the goal of obtaining maximized health outcomes.""Through this collaboration, we foresee opportunities and collaborative efforts in many areas, both in health care and education industry in providing an ecosystem of teaching, training, and producing services to the country nationwide."The MoU is a framework through which MGRC Therapeutics and MAHSA Health can explore opportunities for health and wellness-related services; create opportunities for students' clinical placement, internship and employment; identify opportunities for conducting collaborative research and development (R&D); and create opportunities in training, seminars and conferences.Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre BerhadCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.