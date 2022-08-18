Chohan brings to SoftServe over two decades of experience across startups, product firms, and consulting

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced that Rishi Chohan has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail CPG for North America. Under his leadership, SoftServe will continue to drive innovation through digital transformation for existing and future clients in the financial services and retail industries.

"SoftServe is well underway to becoming the best-in-class digital authority in the industry, thanks to the incredibly innovative team in North America," said Chohan. "As we continue to expand, I'm confident that our team will dominate the next generation of financial and retail solutions across cloud, data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain."

Before joining SoftServe, Chohan was a partner managing director at EY, leading the global financial services portfolio and the Microsoft alliance for banking in North America. With demonstrable accomplishments in market creation and business growth, Rishi's experience ranges from leading startups to holding executive positions at advisory firms and Fortune 500 organizations.

"Rishi's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for SoftServe, and he is a critical component to the leadership team in North America," said Adam Gabrault, President, Strategic Verticals and Industry Solutions, North America at SoftServe. "His deep expertise across financial services and retail will dramatically enhance our customer capabilities in the western hemisphere, and with Rishi's support, SoftServe's vertically driven market acceleration will continue exponentially."

Chohan holds a degree in computer science, and he also studied at the Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford. He will be based in New York.

