

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $143 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $382M, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kohl's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $143M or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $4.09 billion from $4.45 billion last year.



Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $143 Mln. vs. $382M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.03 -Revenue (Q2): $4.09 Bln vs. $4.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $3.20



