Solar Philippines, a Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer, is looking to secure at least 2,500 hectares of land to expand its 500 MW flagship solar project to 4 GW.Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. (SPNEC), the listed unit of Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer Solar Philippines, has announced that it is working on what could be the world's largest solar project. SPNEC has unveiled plans to add a 3.5 GW solar farm to its 500 MW flagship project on the island of Luzon, "for which the first 50 MW and the transmission for the full 500 MW are under construction." ...

